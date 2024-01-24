BREAKING

Steyning man selected as South Downs Lib Dem parliamentary candidate

Steyning resident Richard Allen has been selected as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Arundel and South Downs in the forthcoming General Election.
Sarah Page
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:48 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 16:08 GMT
Arundel and South Downs Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Richard AllenArundel and South Downs Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Richard Allen
Richard said: “It is a great honour to be selected to contest my beautiful home constituency. The Conservative Government has let us all down. The time has come for meaningful change. For action instead of failed promises.

“Whether it is the NHS, the environment, transport, today’s Conservative Government cannot be trusted. I will stand up for local services, not shadowy think tanks and vested interests. Together we can ensure a fair deal for all.”

He said he was looking forward to visiting every part of the area over the coming months to engate with residents and businesses to understand the issues that affect them the most.

