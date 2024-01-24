Arundel and South Downs Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Richard Allen

Richard said: “It is a great honour to be selected to contest my beautiful home constituency. The Conservative Government has let us all down. The time has come for meaningful change. For action instead of failed promises.

“Whether it is the NHS, the environment, transport, today’s Conservative Government cannot be trusted. I will stand up for local services, not shadowy think tanks and vested interests. Together we can ensure a fair deal for all.”