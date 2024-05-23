Steyning primary school is a library finalist in national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The School Library Association have shortlisted Steyning C of E Primary School, West Sussex, alongside three other UK schools for the Peter Usborne Primary School Library of the Year Award.

School libraries all over the UK are shaping children’s futures by fostering a love of reading and teaching them skills for life. Run by the School Library Association (SLA), this awards honours the hard work of the dedicated staff who run these libraries and bring a wealth of opportunities to their pupils.

Usborne are continuing the late Peter Usborne’s commitment to supporting literacy by sponsoring the newly named Peter Usborne Primary School Library of the Year Award. This award celebrates outstanding primary school libraries and the staff and pupils who are making an impact in their school.

Nicola Usborne said, “We are thrilled to be able to celebrate inspiring primary school libraries and the passionate professionals who work so hard to shape them. I hope that this award will encourage students to feel proud of their school library.”

The library at Steyning C of E Primary

The shortlist for the Peter Usborne Primary School Library of the Year, in alphabetical order, is as follows:

East Hunsbury Primary School, Northampton

East Hunsbury Primary School serves over 400 pupils and encompasses a specialist provision for children with profound and multiple learning difficulties. The library space unites all the children in being a shared space they all love where they can tap into the power of reading. The school’s librarian works with all the school staff and leadership to ensure the children are able to access quality and relevant books both through the curriculum and in their spare time.

Fairfield School, West Yorkshire

The newly named Peter Usborne Primary School Library of the Year Award

Fairfield School educates over 100 pupils with profound and complex disabilities, between the ages of 3 and 19. The staff have a passion to bring a love of books to all the pupils, whatever their age or individual needs. The creative solutions employed in the inclusive and accessible library range from high tech communication aids, to the ingenious addition of lolly sticks to regular books to aid page turning. Pupils are encouraged to feel ownership of their library through helping with book stamping and telling stories to other pupils.

Steyning C of E Primary School, West Sussex

Steyning Primary School library’s effect is far reaching in terms of space, spreading to roaming book trolleys and an outdoor reading shed, and in learning. The experienced librarian teaches all the school’s pupils, over 350 of them, skills in reading for pleasure and information literacy in dedicated lessons. The librarian also identifies reluctant readers and seeks to understand their attitudes to reading to find a way to engage them. The library’s impact is further maximised through highly trained pupil librarians who take an active role in book lending, choosing stock and guiding younger readers. Over the last five years, borrowing has increased an impressive 600%.

Sudbury Primary School, Middlesex

Established in 2016 and named ‘Booktropolis’, the Sudbury Primary School library is having a big impact on reading progress. The vision behind Booktropolis is to provide ‘mirrors and windows’ to the school’s 930 pupils. The Library Leader, EAL Leader and Diversity Board ensure pupils of all backgrounds can see themselves reflected in a book, and also have a view out on different cultures and experiences, through the library’s books. Pupil librarians help to spread a love of reading through a scheme where they buddy up with younger readers.

Chair of the Judges, Paul Register said, "This year's shortlist all show a commitment to whole school literacy that is plain to see. The impact these libraries are having is astounding and inspirational."

The winner will be announced at a ceremony later this year. The Awards process for 2025 will open in July.