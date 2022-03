The staff and pupils got creative with their costumes this year with several Harry Potters, Roald Dahl characters and animals.

Check out the gallery to see some of the wonderful costumes.

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School World Book Day Celebrations: Stories that featured animals

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School World Book Day Celebrations: Harry Potters

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School World Book Day Celebrations: Roald Dahl

Ashurst CE Aided Primary School World Book Day Celebrations: Chocolate cake and gingerbread man