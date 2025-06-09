Steyning students raise money for orphans after being 'profoundly affected' by school trip to Zambia

Students who were 'profoundly affected' by a school trip to Zambia have now raised more than £3,000 to support orphans in the African country with their education.

A group from Steyning Grammar School spent two weeks near the Zambia and Botswana border in October 2024, building houses and volunteering in a school for children whose parents had died from AIDS.

On their return, the students from years 10 and 11 wanted to do more to help and a Zambia Day was organised to fund school resources for the children they had met.

The idea came from Hannah in year 11, who organised a volleyball tournament with help from other students. The tournament saw staff play against students during the non-uniform day, with doughnuts on sale to boosts funds. The total amount collected was £3,212.80.

Deputy headteacher Andrew Wood said: “For students from Steyning Grammar School, meeting and working with Zambian students who had lost their parents and were learning in such different circumstances to them has had a profound effect on them.

“Our students felt compelled to raise as much money as possible to help the school in Zambia buy resources that help their students flourish in the same way as students do at Steyning Grammar.”