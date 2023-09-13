Stonepillow's BIG Sleep Out 2023 in grounds of Chichester Cathedral

Get ready to make a difference and have an unforgettable experience at Stonepillow’s annual BIG Sleep Out, set to take place on Saturday, October 14th in the grounds of Chichester Cathedral. Not just an event, the Sleep Out offers a chance to come together, create lasting memories, and make a real impact. AND it will be a lot of fun …

The BIG Sleep Out's entertainment lineup is better than ever

Immerse yourself in the world of magic with a captivating show by local magician David Croucher.

Dance and Beyond, a local dance school, will dazzle with their performances …

Live music from local artists with special Jazz performances sure to get you off your feet dancing into the night!

Cobnor Activities Centre are bringing along an array of engaging games and challenges.

As evening draws in, a delicious barbecue will be fired up as the sleepers transform cardboard into shelters, crafting their own unique spaces for the night ahead. A chance to get your creative juices flowing, the best structures will be in line for some fab prizes in our shelter judging competition!

We are also for the first time ever awarding the top fundraiser with an amazing Virgin Experience Day, adding an extra dash of excitement to the mix. So get that all important sponsorship going - with a target of raising over £15,000+, your contributions will make a significant impact in funding vital services for our community's most vulnerable. Rough sleeping in our city has doubled, and Stonepillow's BIG Sleep Out is your chance to be a part of the solution.

Join us at Chichester Cathedral for an event that's more than just a fundraiser – it's an experience that will warm your heart, challenge your creativity, and remind you of the power of community. Together, we can create change and help those who need it most.

The BIG Sleep Out does not aim to replicate homelessness but it will get you out of your comfort zone and give you a small insight into the harsh realities of rough sleeping.

The BIG Sleep Out 2023 is proudly sponsored by Barratt Homes & Kiwi Recruitment.

Please head to www.stonepillow.org.uk/stonepillow-big-sleep-out-2023

Businesses wishing to sponsor the event should contact [email protected].