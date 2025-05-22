Storks at world renowned Knepp Estate near Horsham star on BBC TV
TV presenters Vick Hope and Joe Crowley will be at the Knepp Rewilding Project to celebrate the revival of the white stork – following the crowning of Storrington with the rare honour of a ‘European Stork Village’ earlier this month.
Storrington is thought to have derived its name from storks but the birds had not bred anywhere in the country since the Middle Ages until Knepp began a revolutionary breeding programme in 2020.
As well as learning about the storks’ successful breeding at Knepp, presenter Joe Crowley will also be seen helping to feed the latest generation of chicks, along with meeting Knepp’s resident Tamworth pigs.
Countryfile is on BBC 1 at 6pm on May 25.