Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The announcement comes after the MET office issued a yellow weather warning lasting from today until the end of Friday and, although customers have been told to travel as they normally would for now, they should make sure to check travel and information boards in advance in order to minimise disruption.

Today, persistent rain is expected from the Southwest this afternoon, with bursts of heavy rain and some chance of lightning. Wind speeds are expected to be between 40 and 50 mph. Showers are expected tomorrow morning (October 19), leading to heavy rain with a strong chance of lighting in the afternoon. It is expected to ease off as the evening sets in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of Friday, October 20, heavy rain and high winds are expected throughout the South East, increasing throughout the day, leading to a greater risk of flooding.

Expect disruption across the next few days

It’s anticipated that the spells of heavy rain and showers might disrupt railway services across the country, including parts of the Southern Railway network.