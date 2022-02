Midhurst has already felt the full force of Storm Eunice this morning (February 18). SUS-220218-092503001

Sussex Police Rural Crime Team were called out to Midhurst at 8.19am this morning as Storm Eunice made its way through the town.

The tree fell down on Bepton Road by the Heathfield Green turn off, leaving debris on the road and the tree hanging off a power line.

Sussex Police urged road users to stay safe as the storm ravages the South East.

