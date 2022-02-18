Storm Eunice brings down tree in Tangmere

Chichester Police have been called to a fallen tree in Tangmere.

By Sam Pole
Chichester Police have been called to a fallen tree in Tangmere. SUS-220218-112120001

High winds caused by Storm Eunice have managed to bring down a tree in Tangmere.

Chichester Police were called to Tangmere Road to deal with the large felled tree.

In a post on Twitter Chichester Police wrote: “We are currently dealing with a large tree down on the Tangmere Road in Tangmere.

“The road is currently blocked so please avoid the area.

“Councilhighways are aware to remove it.”

