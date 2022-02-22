Storm Eunice brings out community spirit in Rogate

Storm Eunice brought down a tree blocking the road in Haben. Pic: Anne Connor SUS-220222-101307001

The tree had blocked the Rogate/Nyewood/South Harting road in Haben, near Rogate on Friday, February 18 morning causing severe damage to a passing motorist’s car, but thankfully leaving the occupant unharmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals and members of the travelling public arrived with their chain saws and bare hands to help dismantle the tree and clear away the debris from the highway.

Traffic was flowing again after less than an hour and it proves just how much people are willing to assist in an emergency.