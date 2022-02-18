Storm Eunice causes power cut in Midhurst and Petworth

Midhurst and Petworth are the latest to be affected by Storm Eunice SUS-220218-124939001

Power cuts have been reported in the Midhurst and Petworth area.

At 12.07pm today (Friday, February 18) Scottish and South Electricity Networks (SSEN) were logged a power cut for postcodes RH20 and GU28 near Petworth.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An hour and a half earlier at 10.44am power cuts were also reported at the village of Rogate.

The network announced this morning that they had have moved over 400 additional engineers, including teams from Scotland, to the areas we expect to badly hit by Storm Eunice.

SSEN also announced that they would be currently unable to fix the problem or send any engineers out until the wind has died down, this is for their own safety. The power in both places is expected to be restored at 8pm.

At 3.04pm SSEN also reported that Liphook had also suffered a power cut with no estimated time for restoration.