Storm Eunice causes trampoline to fall on Sussex house

From train disruptions to tree’s on the road, Storm Eunice has caused some major damage, and now the strong winds have even affected people’s trampolines.

By Sam Pole
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:30 pm
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:16 pm

Storm Eunice has ravaged the South East all throughout today (February 18) causing much damage and destruction to both roads and houses.

In Petworth, one resident was unfortunate enough to face the full force of Storm Eunice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A trampoline was seen spotted crashed on top of the house, barely clinging on to the buffeting wind.

The trampoline was spotted on top of a Petworth house today. Pic by Meg Cobbald

Thankfully there was no damage to the property and no was hurt by the errant trampoline.luckily no damage and no one was hurt.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

SussexStorm EunicePetworthSouth EastFacebook