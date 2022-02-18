Storm Eunice causes trampoline to fall on Sussex house

Storm Eunice has ravaged the South East all throughout today (February 18) causing much damage and destruction to both roads and houses.

In Petworth, one resident was unfortunate enough to face the full force of Storm Eunice.

A trampoline was seen spotted crashed on top of the house, barely clinging on to the buffeting wind.

The trampoline was spotted on top of a Petworth house today. Pic by Meg Cobbald

Thankfully there was no damage to the property and no was hurt by the errant trampoline.luckily no damage and no one was hurt.