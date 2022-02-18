Storm Eunice: Mad thrill-seekers pictured backflipping into harbour in Emsworth as storm wreaks havoc

Thrill-seekers pictured backflipping into Emsworth Harbour as Storm Eunice rages. Photo: Habibur Rahman SUS-220218-184517003

Youths were seen launching themselves from railings and into Emsworth Harbour as the town was hit by a tidal surge from Storm Eunice.

The images were captured just moments after the HM Coastguard issued a nationwide warning for people to stay away from the coast at the storm ravaged the south of England.

It comes amid multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children, the coastguard said.

The Met Office had issued a red ‘danger to life’ weather warning, with winds of 122mph being recorded on the Isle of Wight – faster than gusts during the Great Storm of 1987.

Although windspeeds have now dropped and the red weather warning stood down in the area, an amber alert – meaning there is a potential danger to life – remains in place until 9pm.