Storm Eunice: petition launched to rebuild the main stand at Pagham FC

staff at Pagham Football Club, in Nyetimber Lane, have launched a petition to rebuild their main stand after it was 'totally destroyed' by Storm Eunice yesterday (February 18).

By Connor Gormley
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 10:56 am
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 10:58 am

Organisers are hoping to raise £1,000 to fund the new stand, which will provide space for spectators during games.

"To a club like Pagham this is totally devastating," the website petition reads. "Any money raised would go towards building a new stand and helping the club rebuild once again."

Police cordoned off the road yesterday after the roof of the stand was disconnected by the wind and blown into the road.

A petition has been launched to rebuild the football club's main stand

A spokesperson for Pagham Football Club confirmed the fallen roof landed on two cars parked in the road, causing lots of damage and contributing to the cancellation of today's game.

