Storm Eunice: Power cuts affect more than 800 households in Hailsham

There have been three separate incidents reported in Hailsham (as of 2pm on Friday, February 18).

The first incident was reported at 11.58am today (Friday, February 18) and affects 685 customers. The estimated time for power being restored is between 5.30pm–6.30pm (reference: INCD-266254-G).

A power cut affecting 126 customers was reported 1.22pm and power should be back between 7pm–8pm tonight (reference: INCD-266440-G).

Storm Eunice

A third incident was reported at 1.38pm today, and it is yet to be confirmed how many customers are affected and when the power will be back (reference: INCD-266467-G).