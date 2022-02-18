Storm Eunice: Public attractions shut in Sussex today

A number of public attractions will be shut in Sussex today due to Storm Eunice.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:25 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 9:31 am

Here are the sites shut across the county today:

Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, Hastings

National Trust – Standen House and Garden, East Grinstead

National Trust – Sheffield Park and Garden, Uckfield

National Trust – Petworth House and Park, Petworth

National Trust – Wakehurst Kew Gardens, Haywards Heath

Weald and Downland Living Museum, Singleton

Denmans Garden, Fontwell

Drusillas Park, Alfriston

Royal Pavilion, Brighton

Rye Harbour Discovery Centre, Rye

Arundel Museum, Arun

Fishbourne Roman Place, Chichester

Crawley Museum, Crawley

BA i360, Brighton

The Novium Museum, Chichester

The Keep, Moulsecoomb

All East Sussex County Council libraries

All West Sussex libraries

