Storm Isha: Ancient chestnut tree in Petworth damaged by harsh weather
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for the National Trust said the tree is now some thirty feet shorter, thanks to the harsh conditions created by the storm.
Petworth Park is home to some of the country’s oldest, not to mention vulnerable, beeches, limes and oaks, and the Chestnut tree affected by the storm is thought to be some 500 years old.
It, and some of the other ancient trees in Petworth Park, are all featured on a four mile trail through the park, which takes hikers across several hills in the area.
A handful of other, smaller trees were also felled or damaged by the wind, but, fortunately, most of the park’s oldest and most vulnerable flora escaped significant damage.
The damaged wood will be made safe and left as deadwood – which is essential for much of the life in the area.