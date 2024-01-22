BREAKING

Storm Isha: Ancient chestnut tree in Petworth damaged by harsh weather

An ancient chestnut tree on Moument Hill, in Petworth Park, has been damaged by Storm Isha, the National Trust has said.
By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:16 GMT
A spokesperson for the National Trust said the tree is now some thirty feet shorter, thanks to the harsh conditions created by the storm.

Petworth Park is home to some of the country’s oldest, not to mention vulnerable, beeches, limes and oaks, and the Chestnut tree affected by the storm is thought to be some 500 years old.

It, and some of the other ancient trees in Petworth Park, are all featured on a four mile trail through the park, which takes hikers across several hills in the area.

One of the trees damaged during the storm. Photo: National Trust.One of the trees damaged during the storm. Photo: National Trust.
One of the trees damaged during the storm. Photo: National Trust.

A handful of other, smaller trees were also felled or damaged by the wind, but, fortunately, most of the park’s oldest and most vulnerable flora escaped significant damage.

The damaged wood will be made safe and left as deadwood – which is essential for much of the life in the area.

