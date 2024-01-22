Storm Isha: Sigh of relief as plane finally lands at Gatwick Airport after struggling in storm
The storm, which hit the UK last night and this morning, brought with it 90 miles per hour winds, flood risk, and heavy rain, leading to cancelled flights and disruptions to and from Gatwick Airport last night.
Writing on Twitter, one user wrote how a flight from Bucharest was diverted to London Stanstead after wrestling with the extreme conditions: “The Bucharest to Gatwick flight has finally landed… at Stanstead … on its second attempt” they said.
"A collective sigh of relief can be felt across the internet (and in that plane) right now.”
FlightMode, a Twitter account sharing aviation news from across the world, shared how passengers on the Embraer 190 flight from Ibiza to London City applauded the pilot after the flight was diverted to Gatwick Airport.
At Crawley train station, meanwhile, digital signs warned passengers to expect delays and disruption thanks to the strong winds and heavy rain, and all trains were restricted to 50 miles per hour for the safety of those on board – all while a fallen tree, blown over by the harsh conditions, caused mayhem for motorists on Ifield Road.