Storm Isha: Sigh of relief as plane finally lands at Gatwick Airport after struggling in storm

Passengers, flight attendants and staff at Gatwick Airport breathed a collective sigh of relief as this plane touched down on the runway last night (January 21), after struggling in Storm Isha.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The storm, which hit the UK last night and this morning, brought with it 90 miles per hour winds, flood risk, and heavy rain, leading to cancelled flights and disruptions to and from Gatwick Airport last night.

Writing on Twitter, one user wrote how a flight from Bucharest was diverted to London Stanstead after wrestling with the extreme conditions: “The Bucharest to Gatwick flight has finally landed… at Stanstead … on its second attempt” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A collective sigh of relief can be felt across the internet (and in that plane) right now.”

PLANES FINALLY LANDING AT GATWICK AFTER MANY DIVERETED, SOME TO PARIS , TAKEN 02.00 AM APPROX STORM ISHA