Storrington service station raises £500 for memory cafe

The Pricewatch shop at the Power service station in Old Mill Drive recently underwent a complete transformation and relaunched under the Nisa Local banner, marking the occasion with a grand reopening day on July 8 which raised £500 for Chanctonbury Leisure Centre’s Memory Café.

The store was officially reopened by Anna Worthington-Leese, chairman of Storrington and Sullington Parish Council, followed by a day of fun and freebies.

Customers were treated to food and drink giveaways from a wide variety of brands, offered the chance to win prizes in a raffle and other games and enjoyed entertainment from a balloon artist and face painter for the younger visitors.Andrew Dunstan, director of Chanctonbury Community Leisure, said: “For everyone to put so much time and effort in towards raising funds for our Memory Café is so generous. I can guarantee that the funds will do so much for the people in our community and will help to give the session more scope and more long-term sustainability.”The new Nisa Local will continue to operate under the same management but now offers a new range of products and services, as well as a contemporary new look.Claire Partridge, marketing manager at Power Petroleum, said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere at our launch event and it was lovely to see customers really getting involved and enjoying themselves.

"Feedback from customers on the new look store has been overwhelmingly positive too, with many commenting how the store looks and feels bigger and brighter and more inviting.“We’re delighted that the community helped us to raise so much for a very worthy local cause and we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone that came along and made the event a day to remember.”The store also participates in Nisa’s charity initiative, Making a Difference Locally (MADL), which raises funds from sales of all Co-op and Heritage own-label products in-store.