But it’s all part of Colgate village’s annual scarecrow competition which goes on until judging takes place at the village’s fete on Sunday (June 30).
The fete, which starts at 1pm, promises fun for all with a bouncy castle for children, face painting, a magician and a barbecue, bar and plant stall for adults. Proceeds will go towards Colgate Community Park restoration project.
