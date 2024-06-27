Scarecrows of all shapes and sizes are currently on show in Colgate as part of the village's annual fun competitionScarecrows of all shapes and sizes are currently on show in Colgate as part of the village's annual fun competition
'Strange characters' spotted in village between Horsham and Crawley

By Sarah Page
Published 27th Jun 2024, 16:24 BST
Drivers passing through a village between Horsham and Crawley have been doing a double-take after spotting a number of ‘strange characters’ lingering on the roadside.

But it’s all part of Colgate village’s annual scarecrow competition which goes on until judging takes place at the village’s fete on Sunday (June 30).

The fete, which starts at 1pm, promises fun for all with a bouncy castle for children, face painting, a magician and a barbecue, bar and plant stall for adults. Proceeds will go towards Colgate Community Park restoration project.

Could she be a Strictly contender?

1. Scarecrow contest

Could she be a Strictly contender?Photo: Sarah Page

Is he coming or going?

2. Scarecrow contest

Is he coming or going?Photo: Sarah Page

They're everywhere - peeping over fences and among hedging

3. Scarecrow contest

They're everywhere - peeping over fences and among hedgingPhoto: Sarah Page

Blink and you might miss one 'hiding' on the roadside

4. Scarecrow contest

Blink and you might miss one 'hiding' on the roadsidePhoto: Sarah Page

