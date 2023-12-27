Street busker wows people in Horsham after video goes viral
Zak Williams was busking in the town’s West Street just as the shops were closing before Christmas. He was persuaded to do one last song and the organisation Visit Horsham videoed and posted it on its Facebook page.
And the reaction to it has been huge with thousands of people praising the young singer’s voice.
To see and listen to the full video, see https://www.visithorsham.co.uk/zak
One viewer said: “What a talented man, beautiful voice.” Another said: “Great! How amazing it’s the first time I’ve actually heard the words.”
And another added: “His voice was so beautiful. It was spine tingling.”
And yet another: “What a beautiful performance of Farytale of New York. He smashed it.”
Zak has busked in the town on previous occasions and is a frequent entertainer in Crawley.