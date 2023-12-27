BREAKING

Street busker wows people in Horsham after video goes viral

A street busker has been wowing people in Horsham after a video of him singing Fairytale of New York went viral on social media.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 16:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Zak Williams was busking in the town’s West Street just as the shops were closing before Christmas. He was persuaded to do one last song and the organisation Visit Horsham videoed and posted it on its Facebook page.

And the reaction to it has been huge with thousands of people praising the young singer’s voice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To see and listen to the full video, see https://www.visithorsham.co.uk/zak

Most Popular
A video of street busker Zak Williams performing in Horsham has gone viral after it was posted on social media. Photo and video courtesy of Visit Horsham. To watch the full video see https://www.visithorsham.co.uk/zakA video of street busker Zak Williams performing in Horsham has gone viral after it was posted on social media. Photo and video courtesy of Visit Horsham. To watch the full video see https://www.visithorsham.co.uk/zak
A video of street busker Zak Williams performing in Horsham has gone viral after it was posted on social media. Photo and video courtesy of Visit Horsham. To watch the full video see https://www.visithorsham.co.uk/zak

One viewer said: “What a talented man, beautiful voice.” Another said: “Great! How amazing it’s the first time I’ve actually heard the words.”

And another added: “His voice was so beautiful. It was spine tingling.”

Have you read? Police investigate disappearance of Amazon parcels in South Downs village

Warning issued to drivers after closure of key South Downs road

And yet another: “What a beautiful performance of Farytale of New York. He smashed it.”

Zak has busked in the town on previous occasions and is a frequent entertainer in Crawley.

Related topics:West StreetFacebookSouth DownsAmazonNew York