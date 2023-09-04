Street dance event is a smash hit as September sun shines in Bognor Regis

The sun came out and temperatures were up for a street dance event in Bognor Regis yesterday (Sunday, September 3).

Lindy Hopping in Bognor Regis.

Taking place on the Place St Maur, the Ground Zero event saw live musicians, DJs and street dance instructors encouraging crowds to bust a move from the morning until early afternoon.

A street dance workshop for the little ones was followed up by a Lindy Hop session for children and adults, as well as a social dance session, all of which culminated in a free dance battle from 1’o’clock onwards.

Organisers at Ground Zero Battles have held previous events all over the UK, but founder Erduan Xhaferi said he decided to bring this year’s End of Summer Jam to Bognor Regis after moving here last year.

"We usually do this event in London, but, since I moved down here, I wanted to do something for the community. So hopefully this is one of many to come; it’s about providing something for young people, for artists and creatives, for anyone who wants to celebrate art.

"We just want to bring people together. Young people are isolated these days; we’re all stuck at home without iPads. This is a great way for them to come out and connect with each other.”

Whatever the motive, the event went down a treat with dancers of all ages. Dad Chris, who spent the afternoon Lindy Hopping with his daughter said it was a great outlet for the little ones: “This area in particular is really good in the summer. The fountain is enough for kids on its own – but this is that extra touch. The Taste festival they ran earlier this year was good too. I think it’s going to be a real hub.”

Kathrina and Kimberley, who passed through the event, had nothing but positive things to say: “There isn’t always a lot going on in Bognor. So having something like this is really powerful; it brings diversity and culture to the space.