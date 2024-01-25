Strike action set to take place across Southern Railway services on January 30
The strikes will also affect service on Gatwick Express, Thameslink or Great Northern railway lines. This is with the exception of a limited shuttle service between Gatwick Airport and London Victoria; St Pancras, Luton Airport Parkway and Luton only and London King's Cross and Cambridge only.
Alongside all this, there will be a nationwide ban on overtime between January 29 and February 6, so customers should expect reduced services across the network. Full details and summaries, according to the Southern Railway website, are as follows:
Monday, January 29
- Services to / from London Victoria:
- Brighton – two trains per hour
- Eastbourne / Ore – one train per hour
- Portsmouth / Bognor Regis via Horsham – one train per hour
- Littlehampton via Preston Park– one train per hour
- East Grinstead – one train per hour (two trains per hour in peak)
- Dorking – one train per hour
- Horsham via Dorking – one train per hour
- West Croydon via Crystal Palace – two trains per hour (peak only)
- Epsom Downs via Selhurst – two trains per hour
- London Bridge – two trains per hour
- Services to / from London Bridge:
- Uckfield – one service in the morning peak, one in the evening peak
- Caterham – one train per hour
- Tattenham Corner – one train per hour
- East Croydon via Tulse Hill & Selhurst – two trains per hour
- Beckenham Junction via Tulse Hill – two trains per hour (peak only)
- East Coastway
- Brighton and Eastbourne – one train per hour
- Brighton and Seaford – two trains per hour
- Eastbourne and Ashford International – one train per hour
- West Coastway
- Brighton and Littlehampton – one train per hour
- Brighton and Southampton Central – one train per hour
- Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea – one train per hour
- Littlehampton and Bognor Regis – one train per hour
- Bognor Regis and Barnham – one train per hour
- Purley and Tattenham Corner – one train per hour (peak only)
- Purley and Caterham – one train per hour (peak only)
- Oxted and Uckfield – one train per hour
- Reigate and Tonbridge via Redhill – one train per hour
- Clapham Junction and Watford Junction/Hemel Hempstead – one train per hour
Wednesday 31 January, Thursday 1 and Friday 2 February
