Striking a chord for hearing charity in Willingdon

Over fifty people were entertained at the concert in Willingdon, to magical musical interludes by amongst others Mozart and Handel.

Musical director Simon Smith said” Every year our programme of concerts raises money for worthy local charities and causes.

"As a group of musicians, it seemed logical that we support a charity that does so much to help the county’s people that live with hearing disability and face the challenge of living in a world where listening to beautiful music can be such a struggle.”

L-R: Glynwen Chetcuti (Operations Mannager, East Sussex Hearing), Simon Smith from Sussex Strings

East Sussex Hearing’s CEO David Rowan added: “We want to thank Simon and the very talented Sussex Strings for their wonderful support.