BREAKING

Striking a chord for hearing charity in Willingdon

Sussex String certainly hit the right note, after a successful autumn concert by the group raised nearly £300 for local charity East Sussex Hearing.
By Mark DimmockContributor
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Over fifty people were entertained at the concert in Willingdon, to magical musical interludes by amongst others Mozart and Handel.

Musical director Simon Smith said” Every year our programme of concerts raises money for worthy local charities and causes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a group of musicians, it seemed logical that we support a charity that does so much to help the county’s people that live with hearing disability and face the challenge of living in a world where listening to beautiful music can be such a struggle.”

Most Popular
L-R: Glynwen Chetcuti (Operations Mannager, East Sussex Hearing), Simon Smith from Sussex Strings, AL-R: Glynwen Chetcuti (Operations Mannager, East Sussex Hearing), Simon Smith from Sussex Strings, A
L-R: Glynwen Chetcuti (Operations Mannager, East Sussex Hearing), Simon Smith from Sussex Strings, A

East Sussex Hearing’s CEO David Rowan added: “We want to thank Simon and the very talented Sussex Strings for their wonderful support.

"Every penny they’ve raised will improve the lives of those living with hearing loss”.

Related topics:WillingdonHandel