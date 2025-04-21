'Strong in faith and hope' - Bishop of Chichester pays tribute to Pope Francis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bishop of Chichester has paid tribute to Pope Francis, whose death was announced by the Vatican on Easter Monday morning (April 21).

Dr Martin Warner attended last year's synod of synodality in Rome, which is an ongoing process within the Catholic Church. He was there as the Anglican Communion's representative, and has been participating in discussions about the nature of synodality and the role of the Bishop of Rome.

Dr Warner said on Monday: “On behalf of the Diocese of Chichester, I wish to assure our brothers and sisters in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton of our prayers, following the news of the death of Pope Francis.

"In a very particular way, as Bishop of Rome, Pope Francis exercised a primacy of service, love and Christian witness that was open to all Christians. Strong in faith and hope, he engaged with pressing issues that face the human race, and outstandingly with the issues of war and migration, and the environment.

Pope Francis' death was announced by the Vatican on Easter Monday morning. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Within the Church, he has built upon the work of his predecessors in bringing to life the insights of the Second Vatican Council. Returning to the sources of Christian faith, in Scripture and tradition, and inspired by the Holy Spirit, he has striven to bring to all people that light of Christ which shines out visibly from the Church.

“This work of renewal has included addressing the abuse of power, the inclusion of the gifts of all the baptised, and reaching out to those who feel that they are not welcome.

“His refrain has been, ‘Tutti, tutti, tutti’: all are children of God, loved by God. He will be remembered by many for calling priests and bishops to a pastoral authenticity which is attuned to ‘the smell of the sheep’.

“His humour never left him, nor did compassion and a delight in the family, children and young people.

“May Mary, the Mother of the Church, be the sign of comfort for all who feel the loss of this good shepherd. May her confidence in the promises of God direct us, with thanksgiving for his life, towards the hope of the resurrection.”

Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced that, at 7.35am, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, ‘returned to the home of the Father’.

The statement added: “His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″