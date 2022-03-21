Strong objections made to golf club plans by Felpham Parish Council

Up to 100 members of the public attended with many questions and much debate entered into, the council said.

An extraordinary planning committee meeting started at 2pm.

Bognor Regis Golf Club could be turned into a housing development

A number of questions were put to councillors and the committee in addition to the many submitted prior to Felpham Parish Council via email.

As expected, there was a high attendance and speaking time was limited to three minutes per person with preference given to those who had submitted questions in advance.

Despite time limitations, all attending members of the public were able to express their concerns about the proposed housing development at the Bognor Regis Golf Club and planned new golf club site at Ancton, between Middleton and Climping.

After debate and presentations by councillors and members of the public, Felpham parish councillors proposed to strongly object to these planning applications on a number of significant planning grounds and in consideration of the feeling of the committee members and Felpham residents.

Parish councillors urged concerned parishioners to submit any objections/supporting statements directly and individually to Arun District Council.

Comments must be made on material planning matters.

Lists of these can be found on the Felpham Parish Council website along with the parish council’s reasons for objection, also on display in the Community Hall.

Regular updates will be posted on the Felpham Parish Council website at: www.felphampc.gov.uk

Meanwhile Bognor Regis Town Council has also objected to the application for homes on the current golf club.

Councillors said they had ‘serious concerns about off site capacity requirement’ and other transport effects the development would have on the highway network.

Worries about the additional pressure on schools and services like hospitals and surgeries were also expressed.

More than 100 objections have been made on this application so far and five letters of support.

Plans for the new club site have received 12 letters of objection and four in support.