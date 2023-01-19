Strong objections are being put forward to plans to build a gypsy site in a rural spot on the outskirts of Horsham.

Concerns have already been raised by residents in the area and now Billingshurst Parish Council has also condemned the proposals.

Planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council to site 12 gypsy pitches and utility buildings on land at Oakhurst Centre in West Chiltington Lane, Coneyhurst.

Local residents have already raised a string of protests and now Billingshurst Parish Council has also lodged ‘strong objections.’ Councillors say the application is ‘premature’ coming in advance of the results of a call for sites which, they say, might result in ‘more appropriate locations being identified.’

The area where it is proposed to build 12 gypsy pitches

Their objections include the site being within an Environment Agency flood risk zone and an increase in traffic on a rural narrow lane. They also say it would be detrimental to wildlife, would be too close to a number of Grade II listed properties and would be visible from nearby public footpaths.

They also point out that there are already three other gypsy and traveller sites relatively nearby and that no evidence of ‘water neutrality’ has been submitted.

