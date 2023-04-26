Feedback from a public consultation on plans to rejuvenate Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre show that most members of the public support the proposals.

The consultation ran from March 8 to April 7, and featured a consultation day on March 17, which was attended by more than 300 people.

Residents got a chance to thoroughly inspect the plans, which involve increasing the theatre’s seating capacity to 386 seats and using parts of the foyer as a pop-up display space. A range of sustainability measures, like a ground-source heat pump and solar panels on the roof, were also suggested. Almost all the plans were well-received, with 83 per cent of respondents saying they supported or tended to support the ‘the indicative design of the proposal’, with just four respondents voicing their opposition. The sustainability measures were also endorsed, with 87 per cent of respondents reacting positively to the plans, and just one in opposition.

Plans for the Regis Centre in Bognor Regis.

The plans were put forward by Arun Arts and Arun District Council, who, thanks to the positive feedback, will be moving forward with the designs. A spokesperson promised the two parties will continue to engage with residents and businesses in the town centre, before filing a formal planning application this summer.

"We are really pleased that so many local people took the time to participate in our consultation and visit us at our community conversation event,” said Neil Taylor, regeneration lead at Arun District Council. “To see such a strong level of support for our plans, with many residents wanting the improvements to happen as soon as possible, is really encouraging and gives us confidence to move forward.”

Hazel Latus, the director of Arun Arts, added: “We are delighted that our local community in Bognor has so strongly endorsed Arun Arts and our plans for the theatre through this consultation. We are particularly pleased that 93% of those who left feedback felt that the rejuvenation of the Alexandra Theatre was important to them to help deliver a wider provision of arts, entertainment and community programmes across Bognor Regis.”

