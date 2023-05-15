Eoin Freeman, of Hare Way, said that over the last week there has been a ‘strong toxic smell and untreated sewage’ in the stream that runs south through Old Roar Gill and Coronation Wood Nature Reserve into Buckshole Reservoir.

He wrote to borough councillors Paul Foster, John Rankin, Andy Batsford and Peter Pragnell to inform them of the problem.

Eoin said: “On Sunday evening (May 14) while I was walking my dog I came across two sewage trucks in Old Roar Road. I managed to speak to the three workmen present who confirmed my concerns that there was sewage in the stream, Southern Water were aware and there was other sewage trucks and engineers tackling the problem from the other side.

Tankers in the area

"I was notified by another resident there were two further sewage trucks at the junction of Sedlescombe Road North and Old Roar Road at the same time.

"I’ve raised my concern on our local social media group for awareness of any dog walkers and anyone using the Old Roar Gill, especially those with respiratory problems and young children.

"I’ve taken the time to notify the Environment Agency and await their response.

"I personally it concerning with two young children and with the additional houses being developed in Harrow Lane, just how the additional sewage will be treated in the near future.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We’re investigating reports of dead fish and an eel at Buckshole Pond due to pollution in the watercourse.

“We take pollution very seriously and we have identified this has been caused by a blockage that has caused a manhole to spill. We have now stopped this manhole from spilling and cleared the blockage.

“We’re working closely with the Environment Agency and we are doing everything we can to minimise the environmental impact of this to the watercourse.

“We’re very sorry for the distress this is causing and any disruption from our work in the area.”

