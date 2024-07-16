Students danced the night awayStudents danced the night away
Students at Horsham's Millais and Forest schools dance the night away at Leavers Prom

By Sarah Page
Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:44 BST
Students at Millais and Forest schools in Horsham held their 2024 Leavers Prom in the stunning Millennium Suite at the Copthorne, Effingham Park, Gatwick.

There were welcome mocktails, an opportunity to have formal photographs, a fun photobooth and the students danced the night away celebrating their time at the schools.

Photographs by kind permission of Great Event Photography

There were formal photographs and a fun photobooth

There was glamour galore

