Students design dream garden at housing development in East Hoathly

Albie Watton with his winning garden design at Redrow’s Paddock Green development

Housebuilder Redrow South East teamed up with East Hoathly Primary School to invite students to design a dream garden at their Paddock Green development.

The housebuilder said the competition involved 25 students and aimed to ‘capture young imaginations’ while promoting biodiversity.

They said kids between the ages of eight and 11 years old were encouraged to include features like beehives, hedgehog houses and nature-friendly planting.

Headteacher Alice Briley said: “Working with Redrow South East on this gardening design competition has given our students a wonderful opportunity to express their creativity and think about their future living spaces. East Hoathly is a family-centric area and so parents of these children have clearly seen how Redrow values families and is committed to improving communities around them.”

Redrow South East said the winner was nine-year-old Albie Watton, who impressed judges with his creativity and strong focus on wildlife. Albie will receive a £50 voucher towards an arts and craft store. Judges also commended the designs of Jacob Goff, ten, and Willow Sibanda, ten.

The judging panel consisted of five experts from across Redrow South East, including planning director Josephine Baker and area construction manager Nick Smith.

Josephine said: “All of the designs were so creative, in particular Albie’s games area, hide out space and inclusion of the beehive and farm area really impressed us. It’s been great to see so many young people wanting to incorporate biodiverse, sustainable elements into their gardens. We hope that this has inspired them to create some of these ideas in their own gardens over the summer, or perhaps consider a career in the housebuilding industry one day.”

Redrow’s Paddock Green development is in the heart of East Hoathly and the developers said it is ideal for families and has a newly installed play area.

