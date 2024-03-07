Students have a shot at film-making
Head of BTEC Media, Rebecca Moon, explained: “The two workshops ‘Calling the Shots’ and ‘What’s the Story’, challenged the students to engage in hands-on experience with industry standard kit, led professionally by the University of Canterbury’s students and lecturers. The group were also taught how to unpick a script and create film pitches by BAFTA award winning screen writers.”
Head of A-level Media, Jonathan Nunns, said: "This was a brilliant event. Students received full-on training in practical film making, combined with creative insight into story telling for movies. Film-school in a day!"
The Collyer’s students thoroughly enjoyed the workshops. Poppy Blacow said: “I feel like I now have a greater grounding for my future A-level Media Studies”, Maverick Houlston added: “Having access to that amount of tech’ was eye opening and has made me reconsider the direction of my future.” Lucy Darnell was also thoroughly energised by the learning experience: “Film shapes our lives, and so listening to an industry professional talk about its importance so enthusiastically and fondly just makes me all the more excited to try and make these differences in a future career in film. “
Rebecca Moon concluded: “Today was an incredible experience for our learners. The bespoke workshops laid on by the lecturers and under-graduates were engaging and inspiring, leaving the group desperate to hear more! Colossal thanks to all at the University of Canterbury, Christchurch for making this wonderful educational experience possible. What a valuable link this is for Collyers!”