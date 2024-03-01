Students in West Sussex celebrate as 100% of applicants secure school places

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County council staff processed some 9,104 applications this year – a slight decrease on last year’s number. But the percentage of students who will be offered their first preference school is up on last year’s rate from 86.4 percent to 86.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, 97.8 per cent of all applicants will be offered one of their three preferences, which is up on last year’s rate of 96.1 per cent.

Jacquie Russell, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Learning and Skills, said: “Every day I see the difference that education and our schools make to the lives of our children and young people, helping them to fulfil their potential.

Most students have been offered a school in their top three choices. Photo: Pixabay.

“I am pleased that we have been able to offer an increased number / large percentage of families one of their three preferences, with a large number securing their first preference.

“I would like to thank schools for working with our admissions team, and especially those schools who have offered additional places to help secure the preferences of more families.

“To all the children currently in year six I would like to wish you a happy and successful final term at primary school and good luck as you start your secondary education in September.”

Unfortunately, a small number of students have not been offered places at one of their preference schools. A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council acknowledged the disappointment this might cause and admissions officers are on hand to speak to parents, carers and pupils should they want to discuss their offer and the options available to them such as an independent admission appeal, by calling 03330 142903 or emailing [email protected] or [email protected].