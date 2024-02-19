Students learn firefighting skills at Bognor Regis Fire Station
The project is aimed at young people aged 16 and over in further education who are willing to learn but struggle with low self-esteem, low self-confidence, and resilience.
The programme looks to promote personal resilience, increase positive wellbeing, strengthen relationships, and build stronger communities. This is achieved through a combination of firefighter-simulated exercises and carefully crafted youth-oriented activities.
Families, friends, and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Andy Bliss QPM, were invited to watch the students demonstrate their new skills at a special pass out parade on Friday (9 February) at Bognor Fire Station.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard, also attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.
Speaking after the event, he said: “It was wonderful to meet the latest cohort of students to complete our IGNITE programme.
“Over the course of the week the students have taken part in a diverse range of enriching, enjoyable, and engaging activities, inspired by the role and responsibilities of a firefighter.
“From running hoses and climbing ladders, to first aid training and careers workshops, they have all worked so hard and should be really proud of what they have achieved.”
People can find out more about West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Targeted Education programmes at: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/safety-advice-for-young-people/fire-rescue-service-targeted-education/#ignite