The project is aimed at young people aged 16 and over in further education who are willing to learn but struggle with low self-esteem, low self-confidence, and resilience.

The programme looks to promote personal resilience, increase positive wellbeing, strengthen relationships, and build stronger communities. This is achieved through a combination of firefighter-simulated exercises and carefully crafted youth-oriented activities.

Families, friends, and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Andy Bliss QPM, were invited to watch the students demonstrate their new skills at a special pass out parade on Friday (9 February) at Bognor Fire Station.

Twelve students from Chichester College have successfully completed the latest IGNITE programme run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard, also attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “It was wonderful to meet the latest cohort of students to complete our IGNITE programme.

“Over the course of the week the students have taken part in a diverse range of enriching, enjoyable, and engaging activities, inspired by the role and responsibilities of a firefighter.

“From running hoses and climbing ladders, to first aid training and careers workshops, they have all worked so hard and should be really proud of what they have achieved.”