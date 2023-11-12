A small group of Beacon Academy students were proud to play their part in Crowborough’s Armistice Day Service on Saturday, November 11.

Cerys, Alex, Eva, Natasha and Oliver, all Year 11 student members of the school’s Student Leadership Team, joined primary schools, community groups, Crowborough and District Veterans and Supporters Association, Crowborough Town Council and All Saints Church Crowborough in paying tribute to the fallen and all those who have risked their lives and continue to do so for their countries.

The service at the War Memorial on Chapel Green included a welcome by the Town Mayor, a parade of Standards and maroon fire to signal the beginning and end of a two-minute silence. As part of the service, the students performed a poignant reading of “In Flanders Fields”, the poem by John McCrae which inspired the use of the poppy as a symbol of Remembrance, and Natasha played “The Last Post” and “The Reveille” on the trumpet. The students laid a wreath at the War Memorial on behalf of everyone at Beacon Academy.

To commemorate Remembrance, Beacon Academy History department led assemblies last week for Years 7-11 allowing the school community to unite for a collective moment of reflection and remembrance, in hope for a brighter, peaceful future. Discussions in Tutor Time asked students to consider why it is important to pause to remember and commemorate military and civilian service, and why some people choose to wear a poppy. The school is holding a voluntary collection in support of the Poppy Appeal.

1. Students represent Beacon Academy in Crowborough Remembrance commemorations Photo: Cara Hoper

2. Students represent Beacon Academy in Crowborough Remembrance commemorations Photo: Cara Hoper

3. Students represent Beacon Academy in Crowborough Remembrance commemorations Photo: Cara Hoper

4. Students represent Beacon Academy in Crowborough Remembrance commemorations Photo: Cara Hoper