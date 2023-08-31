BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Stunning blue supermoon over Sussex

There was a rare blue supermoon in the skies over Sussex last night.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:01 BST
Blue supermoon by Jim BreedsBlue supermoon by Jim Breeds
Blue supermoon by Jim Breeds

The blue moon made its first appearance since 2009. A blue Moon occurs when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full moons instead of the usual 12. This blue Moon is also a supermoon - when the Earth's only natural satellite appears brighter than usual because it is at its closest point in its orbit around our planet.

Despite its name, the lunar phenomenon has nothing to do with colour - it gets its name because it does not fall in the usual scheme of named moons. However, the picture captured here on Wednesday night by Jim Breeds, does appear to be blue. Jim took the picture off the coast of Bexhill, just west of the iconic De la Warr Pavilion building.

According to NASA, the phenomenon will not be seen for another 14 years.

Related topics:MoonSussexEarthBexhillDe La Warr PavilionNASA