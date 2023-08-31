Blue supermoon by Jim Breeds

The blue moon made its first appearance since 2009. A blue Moon occurs when the pattern of days in a year means there are 13 full moons instead of the usual 12. This blue Moon is also a supermoon - when the Earth's only natural satellite appears brighter than usual because it is at its closest point in its orbit around our planet.

Despite its name, the lunar phenomenon has nothing to do with colour - it gets its name because it does not fall in the usual scheme of named moons. However, the picture captured here on Wednesday night by Jim Breeds, does appear to be blue. Jim took the picture off the coast of Bexhill, just west of the iconic De la Warr Pavilion building.