Stunning photo of iconic Sussex forest up for auction

A Sussex photographer is auctioning a unique print of beautiful Ashdown Forest.

Craig Payne's stunning image is called ‘A misty morning on Hindleap Heath.’

It features a carpet of flowering heather on a misty summer morning, which invites the viewer to go for a walk through the heathland.

Several cobwebs are covered in dew, adding additional intrigue to the scene and inviting the viewer to look closely to study the webs and purple and pink hues of the heather.

Craig with the photo that is being auctioned

Craig said: "This was one of those photographs where I hoped everything would come together perfectly, and it did - from the beautiful display of heather to the mist which was lightly filling the air all around me, and the blue sky which contrasts perfectly with the colour palette of the scene.

"I decided to produce this photograph as a large print as its calm quality will bring tranquility to any room, while also inspiring the viewer to put their boots on and get out among nature!."

The print measures 30 by 30 inches in size (approximately 76 by 76 centimetres). The archival quality print is sealed onto an aluminium dibond sheet which is presented on a floating frame system.

The print is currently on display at the Ashdown Forest Visitor Centre in Wych Cross, where an exhibition of a further 43 of Craig’s photographs can be seen, with prints available to order.

The silent auction will raise funds to help improve access for everyone to the Forest, ensuring that more people will be able to experience its magic for themselves.

“We are hugely grateful to Craig for not only sharing his talents with us, but also for donating all proceeds from the silent auction to support Ashdown Forest,” said Robin St Clair Jones, Chair of The Ashdown Forest Foundation.

“The pressures of today’s world mean that, more than ever, nature must be made as accessible as possible. This fundraising initiative will make a significant contribution to that effort.”

More information about Craig’s exhibition, Ashdown Forest Through My Lens, and the Foundation’s Gateway to Nature campaign can be found at www.ashdownforestfdn.org.

Bids can be submitted until midday on Friday December 20, after which time the organisers will contact the person who has submitted the highest bid to arrange payment and delivery. To be in with a chance of taking home this beautiful print, your bid must be higher than £200.

Place your bid online by clicking here or

submit a bid in person in the Information Barn at the Forest Centre in Wych Cross – bidding slips are available to fill in and hand to the Forest Centre staff.