Success for Eastbourne’s Night Safety Marshals
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Night Safety Marshals have already assisted in providing support to over 70 vulnerable women, and over 30 vulnerable men by way of helping them to reunite with friends and family, contact the Police or assist them in getting home safely.
As well as this, the team have highlighted and resolved more than 15 incidents of public disorder, helping to lower the levels of crime attributed by the night-time economy in the town centre over the weekend.
The team launched in January with the aim of providing an additional visible presence in the town and to help in the early identification and dispersal of emerging risks.
From 8pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday nights, the marshals will patrol areas of Eastbourne centre, visiting night-time venues, and supporting members of the community while out in the town.
They will also provide support to police and key partners such as Street Pastors, Security Industry Authority (SIA) door staff at licensed premises, and members of the Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP).
Inspector Sarah Taylor, of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Protecting our community from violence and crime, particularly during the night-time economy, is a key priority for police.
"Everybody has the right to enjoy a night out and Eastbourne is, and will continue to be, a safe place to do this.
"We already have a range of measures in place to support this work, including dedicated cars, targeted patrols, and close partnership working with licensed premises to promote other safety schemes such as Ask for Angela.
"The Night Safety Marshals are a very welcome addition to our town centre and will further support our work to protect vulnerable people and catch offenders.”
"If you or someone you know are a victim of crime or need assistance on a night out, speak to a police officer, bar staff, Night Safety Marshal, or call 999 in an emergency."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.