Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Night Safety Marshals have already assisted in providing support to over 70 vulnerable women, and over 30 vulnerable men by way of helping them to reunite with friends and family, contact the Police or assist them in getting home safely.

As well as this, the team have highlighted and resolved more than 15 incidents of public disorder, helping to lower the levels of crime attributed by the night-time economy in the town centre over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team launched in January with the aim of providing an additional visible presence in the town and to help in the early identification and dispersal of emerging risks.

Sussex Police have said that a new team in Eastbourne, working alongside police and partners to help keep people safe when they are out at night, has proved a huge success. Picture: Sussex Police

From 8pm to 4am on Friday and Saturday nights, the marshals will patrol areas of Eastbourne centre, visiting night-time venues, and supporting members of the community while out in the town.

They will also provide support to police and key partners such as Street Pastors, Security Industry Authority (SIA) door staff at licensed premises, and members of the Business Crime Reduction Partnership (BCRP).

Inspector Sarah Taylor, of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Protecting our community from violence and crime, particularly during the night-time economy, is a key priority for police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody has the right to enjoy a night out and Eastbourne is, and will continue to be, a safe place to do this.

"We already have a range of measures in place to support this work, including dedicated cars, targeted patrols, and close partnership working with licensed premises to promote other safety schemes such as Ask for Angela.

"The Night Safety Marshals are a very welcome addition to our town centre and will further support our work to protect vulnerable people and catch offenders.”