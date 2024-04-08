Successful crowdfunding sees life-saving equipment installed in Polegate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The plan to install this type of equipment was in the pipeline but was fast-tracked after a recent incident that occurred at Wannock Road in the area's Recreation Ground.
Emergency services were called to the ground on Monday, March 18 at about 9pm when a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. Sussex Police said his injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening.
The Polegate Community Foundation is a small not-for-profit organisation that runs for the benefit of local communities and local good causes. It was founded by Nathan Dunbar in 2019. Installing this equipment sees the beginning of 'Project Stem' for the foundation where they hope to raise awareness of catastrophic bleeds, how to help someone in need and ultimately install the equipment around the town.
Polegate already has above average cover of life-saving equipment with over 10 automated external defibrillators (AED) in the small town, nearly 1 AED per 1,000 residents. These new emergency bleed control kits will be installed in high footfall areas and there location will be based on real crime data.
Mr Dunbar said: "I am so thankful for the kind generosity from local people who are very keen to see this equipment installed. We have raised enough funds to install three cabinets with life-saving bleed control kits and we will continue to raise funds to ensure residents and passers by know where these are located, aware of how to use the equipment and how to access the emergency equipment in an emergency scenario."