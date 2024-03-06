‘Successful’ Prom Dress Boutique Event at Bishop Luffa School

The prom sale team.

Friday evening, classrooms transformed into dress showrooms, changing rooms, featuring new and improved private changing areas and even a coffee lounge for the waiting families, eager to catch a glimpse of their own year 11 student in a prom gown.

With dresses to be sold being dropped off from Friday evening and again on Saturday morning, this years’ PFA created a stock of over 100 dresses in the Luffa dress showroom alone! St Wilfrid’s Hospice Shop occupied the second dress showroom with around 40 dresses for sale, retailing from £30.00 for a dress, along with bags and shoes selling for bargain prices from £5.00 per item.

The sale opened at 12.30 pm and it was a joy to welcome so many students through the doors to see the glorious gowns up for grabs. With the usual apprehension on arrival; as in previous years; the team were overjoyed to see glowing faces and smiles, as students found gowns and accessorised them with the goodies offered for sale.

There were heeled shoes; flats; trainers; sparkly trainers; rhinestone and pearl head pieces; bolero jackets; pashmina’s and a plethora of evening bags, meaning there were plenty of exciting purchases available for everyone.

Naomi Godfrey, PFA spokesperson said: “for most of the day, the Humanities corridor was busting at the seams with eager relatives and friends awaiting the appearance of gowns being tried on.

‘The PFA worked hard to create a special atmosphere for the students and their families, meaning that bypassing the usual boutiques on the high street went un-noticed, with students over the moon with their finds and parents equally pleased at the nominal effect on their wallets!

“As a result of the variety of stock available on the day, many students were able to purchase complete outfits at the sale leaving one less thing to think about as they go into their GCSE exams later this year.”