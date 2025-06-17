Sudden halt placed on plans to admit boys to Horsham all-girls school

A sudden halt has been placed on plans to admit boys to a Horsham all-girls school.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council announced in March that Millais School in Horsham was to change its status from single-sex to coeducational for the first time in its history.

It followed a public consultation over the change during which the governors of Millais expressed opposition to the school accepting boys. It is understood that the governors raised concerns over the consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the council has suddenly announced it is to cancel its decision to change the school status. The first intake of Year 7 girls and boys at Millais had been planned for September 2026.

A sudden halt has been placed on plans to admit boys to Millais all-girls school in Horsham

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Getting the right decision on the future of secondary education preferences for parents and young people across the Horsham area is important to us.

“Following a review of the process and advice surrounding a second stage of consultation on the future of Millais School, we have decided to cancel that exercise and the decision arising from it.

“We have acted promptly in response to concerns raised about the previous process and want to make sure there is time for everyone to respond before the end of the current school year.

“Further details, including a new full consultation seeking views from the public and stakeholders on the future of Millais School, will be shared later this week.”