Sue and Allan’s new home in Burgess Hill is perfect for helping care for their grandchildren

Wanting to live nearer to their grandchildren was the main reason for retired couple Sue and Allan Paine to decide to move to Jones Homes’ Folders Grove development in Burgess Hill.

The couple, who previously lived in Hove, moved to a new four-bedroom detached house at the development in July, and are now just five miles from where their daughter lives, in Bolnore Village.

They’ve found their new place is just perfect for helping provide childcare for their 2 grandchildren, who are aged four and six years.

Sue said: “Folders Grove is only a short drive away from where we previously lived, but it offers us much more than before.

• Sue and Allan outside their new Hartford Regent house at Jones Homes’ Folders Grove development

“We have a very spacious garden, which our grandchildren absolutely love being in, while we can sit and watch them play from our garden room, which is part of the house and opens into the garden. Our house is a corner plot and the garden has a unique shape which adds personality to it, and we will have flower beds and a water feature which we brought from our previous home.

“We thoroughly enjoy walking around the site as it is very scenic and surrounded by greenery and there are a few ponds that you see on the walk. The grandchildren also love going round Folders Grove on their scooters.”

Sue and Allan’s old place in Hove, where they’d lived for 26 years, was previously a two-bedroom bungalow they had converted into a four-bedroom home for their family.

Susan said: “Since we did a complete renovation to our old property, it made us have high expectations for our new home, but it was also good to be able to move into a new home where no work was needed to be done to it.”

• Sue and Allan Paine in the open-plan kitchen/dining room which leads to the garden room

The couple, who have been married for 48 years, found about Jones Homes online and Folders Grove was the first development they viewed.

Sue said: “When we saw Folders Grove for the first time, it stood out to us. Everything was very spacious and looked appealing. The developments we saw after this one seemed much more packed together, which we were not keen on.”

The couple purchased the Hartford Regent house type, which they were shown after a home they had hoped to put an offer on was reserved by another buyer.

Sue said: “The sales advisor was very accommodating and offered to show us another home instead. This we were very taken with as it had a bigger garden, the garden room and bigger drive, so this worked out much better for us.

“The development is situated in a quiet rural area and we can enjoy views of the scenery from our bedroom window.”

There's a choice of four-bedroom detached houses currently available to reserve at Folders Grove, with prices starting from £995,000.