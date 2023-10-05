An Eastbourne Borough Councillor has spoken about the success of summer events in the town despite some challenges.

Major events in Eastbourne included events such as Airbourne, Eastbourne Soapbox Race and the Rothesay International tennis tournament and Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety spoke of the success of the events despite some challenging obstacles.

Cllr Bannister said “This summer has been particularly challenging due to some very mixed weather, coupled with ongoing train strikes, however Eastbourne has maintained a strong level of business, albeit with a little less to spend during the current climate.

“Despite a number of weather-related event cancellations, we saw strong crowds at events such as Airbourne, Eastbourne Soapbox Race and the Rothesay International tennis, which have been highly encouraging. Theatre shows such as The Invisible Man – which pushed new boundaries for Eastbourne theatre, have performed well too.

Airbourne 2023 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

“We were also delighted to see the hugely successful launch of A Taste of Victoria Place in August – a brand new event supported by the VisitEastbourne Fund, and we look forward to more VisitEastbourne funded projects taking place this Autumn and Christmas – watch this space!