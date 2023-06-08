Summer Holidays 2023: Here's what's going in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth

Rejoice! The summer holidays are fast arriving, bringing with them a myriad of feasts and festivals to give you and your little ones plenty of fun and excitement.

Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the excitement packed in to the summer. From spooks to spices, here’s what’s going on across Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst, and Petworth.

Chichester’s Oaklands Park will be home to a Chilli and Cheese festival on the first and second of July. Organised by former students of the University, this year’s event should blow your socks off with a weekend packed with celebrity cooking demonstrations, circus performances, live music and more.

Kids won’t be missing out either with a funfair and a huge range of games and shows booked in.

West Wittering beach. Picture by Steve Robards

There will also been between 80 and 120 stalls selling cheeses and chillies from all around and a range of tents shifting delicious pints of beer.

You can find our more about tickets here: Cheese and Chilli Festival Chichester

On July 15, a beer fans can enjoy all the views and brews that can be found at Langham’s Brewery near Petworth.

The event will only cost you a fiver a ticket and has been set up by a group called ‘Rural Strides’ who will take keen ramblers on a five-mile walk in the country surrounding the brewery before returning for a well-earned drop or two.

Along the walk you can learn about the sandy earth that helps filter the water used in the beer, and how the numerous chestnut trees affect the beer’s flavour.

Don’t fancy the walk? Why not enjoy a tour of the independent brewery nestled in the north of the county, and learn about how their cask-conditioned real ale and kegged beers earned their awards.

You can find out more about tickets here: Langham’s Brewery Walk

Enchanted by the lush green and rolling hills around Langhams? The Novium Museum in Chichester might have just the trick — it’s Magic of Middle-earth exhibition will continue running throughout the summer and features incredible artefacts and displays featuring all-things Tolkien: A rare first-edition copy of The Hobbit from 1937, an array of incredible artworks and impressions from artists from mid-century to today, a dramatic diorama depicting The Battle of Helms Deep and so much more.

With a dress-up corner and a Lego display, this exciting exhibition is sure to draw the attention of Lord of the Rings fans of all ages.

You can read what we thought of the exhibition here: Magic of Middle-earth at The Novium: A must-see for Tolkien fans of all ages

You can find out more about tickets here: Magic of Middle-earth

For heaps of fun in the sun, look no further than sunny Bognor Regis! With this year’s ‘Funshine Days’ events at the bandstand set to bring buckets of amusement for the kids and for you.

The events have been set up by Bognor Regis Town Council and have been set up to feature a whole host of exciting events – completely free.

Last year’s event featured paddleboard hire, Tai Chi and yoga workshops, as well as a sandcastle competition, Samurais sword workshop and a Punch and Judy show.

Running from the first of August and across the month, there’s plenty of time to catch some of the fun down on the sunniest promenade in the country.

You can find out more about the event here: Funshine Days

The brilliantly bizarre mind of Milton Jones is making its way to Midhurst in July. The award-winning comedian and star of TVs Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo has been announced as the headline act for Epic Comedy’s show being held at Midhurst Rother College on July 15.

Support acts are yet to be announced, but with tickets going for just £15 a pop, this is one night out that can’t be missed.

You can find out more about tickets here: Milton Jones comes to Midhurst

This next event is sure to be one of your ‘Favourite Things’ if you’re feeling ‘Kind of Blue’ during the summer as Bognor’s Rotary Club teamed up with the town council to bring an afternoon of jazz to Hotham Park.

Music lovers of all ages are being invited to the scenic park to enjoy powerful performances from multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Jack Boyd, soloist Kim G strutting her stuff on the stage, as well as the lively six to eight piece Stardust Sussex bringing their own flavours to the best-loved traditional jazz classics.

You can find out more about this delightful afternoon here: A Free Jazz Afternoon

Celebrity psychic Marcus Starr will shine a light on the past, present and future at his ‘paranormal investigation and psychic mediumship’ event being held in Chichester later this month.

Tap in to spirit world at Oaklands Pavilion for £20 a head as Marcus alleges to channel messages from the realm of souls and connect attendees with their ‘long-lost loved ones’.

Expect the unexpected: Doors shutting on their own and other spooky goings on.

The event comes with a warning: This is not for the faint of heart. So for those looking to take a step towards the spooky and unsettling, this is the event for you.

Find out more about tickets here: Marcus Starr’s paranormal investigations