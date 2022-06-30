Summer holidays: Seven events, shows and days out to book now for the kids over summer

There’s plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy in Eastbourne this summer.
From arcades to adventure parks see our list of fun things to get up to during the summer holidays.
1. Bluebell Railway
Bluebell Railway has many events and activities going on over the summer months. For more info go to: bluebell-railway.com
Photo: Joss Roupell
2. The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)
The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne has many shows on over the sun including The Upbeat Beatles, Housewives on Holiday and From Gold To Rio – The Greatest Hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran. For more info: royalhippodrome.com
Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9
3. Sheffield Park House and Gardens
Enjoy the amazing views and activities that Sheffield Park House and Gardens can offer.
Photo: Joss Roupell
4. Knockhatch Adventure Park
Knockhart Adventure Park has tonnes to offer with a petting farm & owl sanctuary, plus waterslides, rowing lake & soft play.
Photo: sam potter