Summer schedule for Worthing Heat Network announced as disruption on town centre roads continues

Hemiko has given an update on its summer schedule for the Worthing Heat Network, as disruption on the roads continues in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer had initially hoped to avoid roadworks over the school summer holidays and had re-sequenced the building programme to allow for the gap.

However, a burst water main –which Hemiko emphasised was outside of its control – flooded the trenches, creating a delay, which means it is now having to return to the original programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Owen, growth director at the Worthing Heat Network, said: "To keep Worthing moving throughout the school holidays, highways work on main roads are being limited to one location at a time, across just two locations.

Hemiko is in charge of a ‘pioneering scheme’ to bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes in Worthing

"This has been agreed in accordance with West Sussex County Council, who are the highways authority responsible for approving roadworks applications. This will keep traffic flowing. Other roadworks have been moved outside of the summer holidays.

"In late July, Hemiko, the energy partner behind the project, will begin a short stretch of work near the High Street roundabout. Once that’s complete, works will move to a short section of Richmond Road in late August.

"Hemiko has begun meeting businesses adjacent to these areas to agree plans to ensure that businesses can continue to operate as normal, including discussing access requirements for deliveries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses can also get in touch with Hemiko at [email protected]

Chapel Road is closed southbound until July 21 due to the Worthing Heat Network build

Work has already been completed in nine of the 14 zones of work across Worthing, with five more to go ahead of the Worthing Heat Network switch-on planned for later this year. Some of these works areas are not in the town centre.

Charlotte said: "Work is progressing well. Once live, the network will offer lower long-term bills for homes and businesses, cleaner air for the local community, and greater energy security for Worthing.

"To make this possible, key infrastructure must be installed now so that residents and businesses can connect when the time is right. Works over the summer are the final packages of highways work that will enable the heat network to be switched on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not all summer activity will be on the roads. Hemiko teams will also be completing essential works off the highway – including finishing the new Energy Hub near the High Street multi-storey car park and connecting buildings to the network."

Hemiko's green skills initiatives include its recent 'net zero hero' art competition for students of Homefield Primary School

Hemiko’s Community Fund, which has already provided more than £60,000 to local groups and organisations, will be providing small grants, volunteer time and resources throughout the summer to continue supporting local community initiatives.

Organisations interested in support can email [email protected] to request information about applying to the fund.

The fund has already supported a wide range of organisations, including Guild Care, Worthing Wellbeing Walks, Worthing Rowers, Climate Resilience Centre Worthing, the Haven, Friends of Homefield Park, Worthing Hospital, local festivals, town clean-ups, and initiatives such as free parking and free bus travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses have also benefited from £2.33m in local spend from the project, with Hemiko prioritising partnering with local businesses throughout.

Charlotte said: "Hemiko is set to become a key employer in the region. They invest in local talent through their green skills initiatives, working with schools and colleges to provide curriculum support, careers fairs, work experience and paid internships.

"Recent highlights include activities with Northbrook College, St Andrew’s School and Homefield Primary School. Hemiko has also provided sponsorship towards a local student attending the University of Sussex.

"Once operational later this year, the Worthing Heat Network will improve local air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a more sustainable future for this coastal town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are getting ready to switch the Worthing Heat Network on. Once on, the heat network will help to keep the town’s homes and buildings warm while improving air quality and reducing heating related carbon emissions by 90 per cent.

"The Worthing Heat Network will create a greener, cheaper future for Worthing’s residents and businesses. To make this possible, key infrastructure must be installed now so that the town’s buildings can connect when the time is right.”

A new Worthing Heat Network website worthingheatnetwork.co.uk has been launched, providing a central resource for local residents to find information about the network. The website has been designed by Worthing-based company, Molokini.

On the website, people can find an interactive map with more information about the works, where to find parking in Worthing, and the best driving routes in town.