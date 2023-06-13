A python is reported to be on the loose in Horsham.

The snake is said to have escaped yesterday (Monday) from his home in Holly Close.

His owners say that he is likely to still be somewhere inside their house but they have asked neighbours to keep an eye out for him in case he got out through a window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say: “He’s very docile and fed recently so no need to be scared.”

A ball python is reported to have escaped but is thought to be still somewhere inside his Horsham home. However, neighbours have been asked to keep a lookout for him.

The python is just one of a number of pets that have been lured away from their homes by this week’s rising temperatures.

Other escapees include corn snakes, tortoises and a lizard. They were all reported missing this week by residents but were later found and returned to their worried owners.

Meanwhile, peacocks have been reported on the loose in West Chiltington, Rudgwick and Cranleigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birds’ walkabouts follow incidents two years ago when peacocks in Henfield hit the headlines for ruffling the feathers of villagers.

Peacocks are among animals reported to have gone walkabout in the Horsham area this week

​Some residents declared the birds a beautiful sight while others complained of the noise they made and garden mess.

It led to Sussex Police stepping into the fray with officers appealing for villagers to help them catch the birds.