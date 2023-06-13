The snake is said to have escaped yesterday (Monday) from his home in Holly Close.
His owners say that he is likely to still be somewhere inside their house but they have asked neighbours to keep an eye out for him in case he got out through a window.
They say: “He’s very docile and fed recently so no need to be scared.”
The python is just one of a number of pets that have been lured away from their homes by this week’s rising temperatures.
Other escapees include corn snakes, tortoises and a lizard. They were all reported missing this week by residents but were later found and returned to their worried owners.
Meanwhile, peacocks have been reported on the loose in West Chiltington, Rudgwick and Cranleigh.
The birds’ walkabouts follow incidents two years ago when peacocks in Henfield hit the headlines for ruffling the feathers of villagers.
Some residents declared the birds a beautiful sight while others complained of the noise they made and garden mess.
It led to Sussex Police stepping into the fray with officers appealing for villagers to help them catch the birds.
Some of the birds are now thought to be breeding in the wild.