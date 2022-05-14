The minehunter’s four-day visit has allowed various local groups and organisations, who have been associated with the ship throughout her 20-year-career, to say their farewells.

And on Saturday morning, the public were be able to show their appreciation for the 41 men and women who have carried the town’s name around the world on front-line operations since 2002.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, wrote on social media today: "Lovely day for a parade as the crew of the fifth HMS Shoreham hand back the freedom of Shoreham to the council chairman ahead of decommissioning

"Wonderful turnout from the people of Shoreham to welcome HMS Shoreham into her home port for the last time."

The crew formed up ahead of a ceremony and parade in front of the Shoreham Centre from 10.45am, during which the Scroll granting them Honorary Freedom of Shoreham was returned to Adur District Council for safekeeping. Click here to read more.

Scroll down and click through to see Elaine Hammond's pictures from an historic occasion.

