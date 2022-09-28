Sun shines at Petworth Ploughing match
Petworth and District Ploughing Association enjoyed a glorious match on September 24 at Okehurst Farm Billingshurst.
The clouds cleared and the sun shone to really show off the glory of a ploughing match in the Autumn sunshine.The rain earlier in the week had softened the soil and allowed competitors to make the most of the site and achieve some fantastic plots.
Chairman Lee Dallyn commented on the quality of ploughing was a credit to the skill of the ploughmen and made the judges job hard to pick the champion.On the day there were domestic classes, home made liquor, best plate of scones, best fruit cake, best iced cup cakes and best farm machine made out of vegetables and best vase of home grown herbs.
The winners were as follows:
J Dyer came first in the Open tractor ploughing class 24 William Tupper came first in the Premier ploughing Class 26 1st William TupperJohn Hounsome won the Reversible ploughing class 27B Little on the Classic class 28B Tilley won the Young farmers class 29D Turner came first in the Open Vintage tractor ploughing mounted class 30.P Crockford won the Open vintage tractor ploughing trailed class 31.The Champion of the day was William Tupper from Bignor. He has won the premier class a number of times and is representing Petworth Association at the Nationals on October 8 and 9 at Chatsworth Estate in Derbyshire and then again at the five nations championship on October 22 and 23 at Stanstill near John o Groats over 700 miles away.