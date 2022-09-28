Sun shines at Petworth Ploughing match

Petworth and District Ploughing Association enjoyed a glorious match on September 24 at Okehurst Farm Billingshurst.

The clouds cleared and the sun shone to really show off the glory of a ploughing match in the Autumn sunshine.The rain earlier in the week had softened the soil and allowed competitors to make the most of the site and achieve some fantastic plots.

Chairman Lee Dallyn commented on the quality of ploughing was a credit to the skill of the ploughmen and made the judges job hard to pick the champion.On the day there were domestic classes, home made liquor, best plate of scones, best fruit cake, best iced cup cakes and best farm machine made out of vegetables and best vase of home grown herbs.

The winners were as follows: