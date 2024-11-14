Hastings seafront pothole

A sunken pothole at a busy Hastings seafront road junction is causing a hazard for road users.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The section of road affected is on the seafront right by the turn off to Harold Place, a main bus route and the main access road to the railway station.

According to town centre manager John Bownas, it has been repaired many times before but the repairs are not holding up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Hastings and Rother Potholes group called for the whole section of road to be properly re-surfaced.

Hastings seafront pothole

One angry motorist complained: “This has been done time and again. Why does it keep breaking down?”

Another commented: “That’s a nasty section of busy road and could cause serious injury to someone on two wheels.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We have carried out a number of repairs on the A259 at its junction with Harold Place, and are aware of the recurring issues. We are carrying out further investigation into the cause, which will enable us to carry out any work necessary to address the issues.

“In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the road remains safe.”