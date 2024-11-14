A sunken pothole at a busy Hastings seafront road junction is causing a hazard for road users.

Sunken pothole on busy Hastings seafront road causing repeated problems
The section of road affected is on the seafront right by the turn off to Harold Place, a main bus route and the main access road to the railway station.
According to town centre manager John Bownas, it has been repaired many times before but the repairs are not holding up.
Members of the Hastings and Rother Potholes group called for the whole section of road to be properly re-surfaced.
One angry motorist complained: “This has been done time and again. Why does it keep breaking down?”
Another commented: “That’s a nasty section of busy road and could cause serious injury to someone on two wheels.”
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We have carried out a number of repairs on the A259 at its junction with Harold Place, and are aware of the recurring issues. We are carrying out further investigation into the cause, which will enable us to carry out any work necessary to address the issues.
“In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the road remains safe.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.